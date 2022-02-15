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NIGHT SHADOWS 02142022 -- Russian Troops on the Move? AND, more disturbing news
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450 views • February 15, 2022
Intel reports (unvetted as of now) are saying that Russia troops and equipment have already begun the invasion of Ukraine and are on the move. It sounds like the Ukraine government has vacated and have set up shop near Poland - a 100- year-old prophecy says that Russia will attack Poland and take at least half of Poland! Reports coming now say Russia has basically BLOCKED entrance and departure of the BLACK SEA, cutting off NATO ad other nations ability to help defend Ukraine. In the meantime reports are that Canada is now under Martial Law and mass arrests are now being made, and Canada is to under total mandates and Deep State gives the finger to all Canadians for their support of the truckers. Also reports that China has released another bioweapon at the Olympics and more...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
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