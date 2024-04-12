The cubs swam, scratched themselves and went to bed 2024

Gerda was born in Moscow on November 20, 2007. Her mother is Simone, her father is Wrangel. She moved to Novosibirsk on August 5, 2008. In 2013, Gerda and Kai gave birth to Shilka. In 2015, she moved to Japan. In 2015, Rostik was born. On December 6, 2018, he moved to China. In 2018, Nordi and Shaina were born. Now they are in our zoo in the economic area closed to visitors. They cannot be sent to other zoos. First there was a pandemic, now the borders are closed and there are sanctions. Polar bears Nordie and Shaina have been kept at the municipal unitary enterprise “Novosibirsk Zoo named after R. A. Shilo” from birth to the present. This pair of young bears is not on display at the zoo, so visitors cannot see them. There are no plans yet to transfer the young bears to another zoo, the press center of the Novosibirsk City Hall responded to the editor’s request. They have a pool, toys. They are fed the same as before. There are no hungry people. Shaina is the size of her mom, Nordie is the size of her dad. Shayna commands Nordy. Solitary animals. As a rule, they are peaceful towards each other, but clashes occur between males during the mating season. Adult males can attack cubs. Rutting from March to June. Life expectancy - maximum 25-30 years; in captivity the longevity record is 42 years. The weight of very large males in some parts of the range is 700 and even 800 kg: there is evidence of animals weighing up to 1000 kg. Usually the weight is less. Females are always not only smaller, but also much lighter than males. Thus, males in eastern Greenland in a state of normal fatness weigh 400-450 kg, well-fed - up to 500 kg, females, even very well-fed, here rarely weigh more than 350-380 kg, i.e. their weight is about 75% of the weight males. Body length on the 3rd day after birth is 28-32 cm, average weight is about 755 g (650-840 g). On the 26th day, body length increases slightly - to 35-38 cm, and weight increases to 1125-1275 g. At the age of 60 days, males weigh about 7 kg, females - about 6 kg, with a body length of 58-60 cm in the former and 54-58 cm in the latter. At the age of 4 months, cubs reach a weight of 22-23 kg, at 6 months of age with a length of about 110 cm - 40-43 kg, at 8 months - 58-62 kg. Body length at the age of 6 to 9 months increases by 6-7 cm per month. During winter sleep, growth almost stops. At the zoo, bears are fed in the morning with sea fish, bread with fish oil inside, carrots, apples, and seaweed. The cubs are fed milk from a nipple. For dinner, meat (beef, horse meat, chicken or turkey). In summer and autumn, watermelons, melons, ranetki, zucchini, pumpkins. During demonstration feeding in the summer, live fish are thrown. On December 16, 2022, Gerda gave birth to 2 cubs. And these are two girls! The names were given on June 25. The bear cubs' names are Strelka and Belka.

