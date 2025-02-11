The Vatican’s Jesuits: their evil oath, grand rule & hatred of Christians

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on February 10, 2025.





The Jesuits or the ‘Society of Jesus’ is a Roman Catholic order of priests by Ignatius Loyola that was founded on August 15, 1534. On September 27, 1540, the Jesuits were officially recognized by pope Paul III.





The Jesuit order was created as a means to stop the spread and influence of the Protestant Reformation started by Martin Luther on October 31, 1517.





The Jesuits represent the militant arm of the Vatican and her roman catholic church. They are known for their liberal views including endorsing homosexuality, which God calls an abomination, along with the endorsement of the LGBTQ community.





In June 2021, Jesuit pope Francis gave words of encouragement to Jesuit priest James Martin who is actively supporting the LGBTQ cause in the roman catholic church.

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2021/06/27/james-martin-lgbt-ministry-pope-francis-240938





In October 2024, the Jesuits hosted at their headquarters in Rome, a LGBTQ event for Roman Catholics who are members of that abominable community.

https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/259801/top-jesuit-supports-lgbtq-catholics-event-held-at-orders-headquarters-in-rome#:~:text=Within%20the%20context%20of%20the,participation%20in%20the%20ecclesial%20community.





Jesuit oath: https://nla.gov.au/nla.obj-2478231803/view?partId=nla.obj-2478232434#page/n0/mode/1up





"For professing faith contrary to the teachings of the Church of Rome, history records the martyrdom of more then one hundred million people. A million Waldenses and Albigenses [Swiss and French Protestants] perished during a crusade proclaimed by Pope Innocent III in 1208. Beginning from the establishment of the Jesuits in 1540 to 1580, nine hundred thousand were destroyed."--Brief Bible Readings, p. 16.





On August 24, 1572, Roman Catholics in France, by pre-arranged plan, under Jesuit influence, murdered 70,000 Protestants within the space of two months. The pope rejoiced when he heard the news of the successful outcome. ..." Western Watchman, Nov. 21, 1912 [Roman Catholic].





The Jesuits’ “Grand Rule" states: "For an inferior readily to declare his assent and consent to his Superior in active obedience when he says, the snow is black, or the crow is white... we should always be ready to accept this principal: I will believe that the white that I see is black, if the hierarchical Church defines it as such." -The Spirit Exercises of St. Ignatius, p. 141, By Ignatius de Loyola.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington