Situation Update, Mar 15, 2023 - The entire western financial system will self-annihilate under WOKE rule

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0:00 Financial Collapse
10:12 Russia
19:45 Stablecoin
25:48 The Cult of Stupidity
1:22:35 An interview with Sam Friedman and "The Greek"
- The DISEASE of wokeism will destroy western civilization
- The most incompetent people are chosen to lead every institution
- Those institutions FAIL: Finance, tech, science, medicine, education, government
- Mainstream cowards are too intimidated to stand up against woke insanity
- Under the banner of "tolerance," they allow their civilization to be destroyed
- There's nothing that the WOKE can't get away with: Child mutilations, financial fraud, genocide
- Getting BLACK PILLED: There is no viable mechanism by which western civilization can avoid collapse
- The ENTIRE US banking system is bankrupt, missing $2 trillion in deposits
- The Fed will print money until it all ends in hyperinflation and systemic banking collapse
- Free market capitalism is DEAD, while no one in charge even understands free markets anymore
- How whites have gamed the system against blacks and women by claiming to be TRANS
- Understanding the social hierarchy of victimhood and how it's weaponized against everybody
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