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Reports On Arizona Audit, Behind The Scenes Military Situations And Dangers That May Soon Occur
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3304 views • September 25, 2021
Paul Preston of New California has Dave Hodges as guest speaker where they discuss the Arizona audit situation. They will also discuss various matters about our government and the military and the invasion of our country. They will talk about possible dangers for our country that may occur in the days and weeks ahead which are very real possibilities which could possibly include a 13 day purge of certain people throughout the nation. This is a very important report that you want to know about especially if what they reveal takes place. So you'll want to hear this report to know what the intentions of Americas enemies within our country are so that you can at least be on the alert and watchful.
Watch previous shows or live shows at this link - --> https://www.twitch.tv/ncs51
Watch previous shows or live shows at this link - --> https://www.twitch.tv/ncs51
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