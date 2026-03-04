BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Era Warfare Is Different – And Most Americans Haven't Noticed
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
122 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
91 views • 1 day ago

Sean Morgan delivers a reality check on how warfare has changed—and why so many are missing it.


For 20 years, America knew only one kind of war: Iraq and Afghanistan. Trillions spent. Thousands of families receiving that knock on the door. Cities flattened. Decades-long occupations. That was the model.


The Trump era is something else entirely. Precision strikes. Drone warfare. Cyber operations. Air superiority that establishes dominance before boots ever hit the ground. The Maduro raid—zero U.S. casualties. Cartel leadership taken out with intelligence support, trafficking networks disrupted overnight. Iran's naval assets sunk with minimal losses.


This is not weakness. It is strength applied early, precisely, and surgically—preventing larger wars later. And yet, both liberals and conservatives rush to attack Trump for flexing American muscle, unable to see that they are watching the most humane form of warfare in history.


No empire has ever had this capability. Flattening cities is obsolete. Regime change no longer requires occupation. The technology exists to dismantle infrastructure, eliminate leadership, and degrade capability—all while sparing civilians and sparing American families.


We are fortunate to live in an era where dominance does not require decades of ground war. That is the context the anti-war peaceniks are missing.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/



🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.


This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.


👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!


https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting



Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
iranjohn michael chamberssean morgandrone warfarecyber operationsair superioritytrump warfareprecision strikesmaduro raidcartel takedownminimal casualties
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

DHS interdicts 6 smuggling boats, apprehends 82 migrants off the coast of California

Laura Harris
Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Texas AG Ken Paxton EXPANDS ban on gender treatments for minors to include mental health providers

Kevin Hughes
Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents&#8217; rights

Supreme Court blocks California policy on student gender disclosure, citing parents’ rights

Laura Harris
Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power

Why Trump Has Already Lost: The Unwinnable War and the Shattered Illusion of American Power

Mike Adams
Qatar&#8217;s LNG Blackout: A Global Energy Catastrophe Unfolds

Qatar’s LNG Blackout: A Global Energy Catastrophe Unfolds

Mike Adams
The American Mind&#8217;s Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle

The American Mind’s Bipartisan Brainwashing Cycle

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy