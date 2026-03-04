Trump Era Warfare Is Different – And Most Americans Haven't Noticed

Sean Morgan delivers a reality check on how warfare has changed—and why so many are missing it.





For 20 years, America knew only one kind of war: Iraq and Afghanistan. Trillions spent. Thousands of families receiving that knock on the door. Cities flattened. Decades-long occupations. That was the model.





The Trump era is something else entirely. Precision strikes. Drone warfare. Cyber operations. Air superiority that establishes dominance before boots ever hit the ground. The Maduro raid—zero U.S. casualties. Cartel leadership taken out with intelligence support, trafficking networks disrupted overnight. Iran's naval assets sunk with minimal losses.





This is not weakness. It is strength applied early, precisely, and surgically—preventing larger wars later. And yet, both liberals and conservatives rush to attack Trump for flexing American muscle, unable to see that they are watching the most humane form of warfare in history.





No empire has ever had this capability. Flattening cities is obsolete. Regime change no longer requires occupation. The technology exists to dismantle infrastructure, eliminate leadership, and degrade capability—all while sparing civilians and sparing American families.





We are fortunate to live in an era where dominance does not require decades of ground war. That is the context the anti-war peaceniks are missing.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/









🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.





This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.





👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/









Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!





https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting









Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.