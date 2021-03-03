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Do NOT Trust the Medical or the National Security Establishment! -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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70 views • March 03, 2021
Link to Video Source: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/02/27/rfk-jr-opens-cia-can-of-worms.aspx
Excellent written material and an additional video interview with Dr. Ron Paul is found at the Mercola.com video link above.
Over one thousand of Patrick Bet David's Valuetainment interviews are found here: https://www.youtube.com/user/patrickbetdavid
Story at-a-glance:
February 10, 2021, Instagram banned the account of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for “sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines.”
The real reason Kennedy is being censored is because he understands and exposes the global technocratic agenda that is pushing us toward global totalitarianism.
The corporate media are indistinguishable from the CIA when it comes to matters of domestic and foreign matters. The CIA has also played an important role in furthering the technocrats’ agenda of global domination since its inception
Big tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon are also deeply connected to the military-industrial-intelligence complex. They serve important surveillance and data harvesting functions without which the technocratic agenda cannot not be realized.
The core of the technocratic power structure includes entities such as the Trilateral Commission, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group, the Club of Rome, the Aspen Institute, the Atlantic Institute, the Brookings Institute and other think-tanks.
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merckcdclobbyistsmercolarobertfkennedyjrcovid-19vaccinevaluetainmentvaccinecourt
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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