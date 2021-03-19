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Episode 6 Deepfakes and Holograms / Project Blue Beam
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202 views • March 19, 2021
Today I discuss deepfake, holograms and other technology being employed in this epic movie that we are watching.
JUAN O SAVIN'S BOOK "KID BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD"
HARD COPY https://gumroad.com/allpatriots
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Patriot Streetfighter 7 / Scott McKay
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lLqJ9IR1EPHBnvwu6hjnA
https://scottmckay.us/
Pryme Minister
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-5j-MFioyrDh6yVibRng8g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHTHbG-VOE5q2-f4w4nTcQ
Dr. Charlie Ward
https://drcharlieward.com/my-videos/
Simon Parkes
https://www.simonparkes.org/
Pastor Dave Scarlett His Glory
https://www.hisglory.me/
X22 Report
https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
JUAN O SAVIN'S BOOK "KID BY THE SIDE OF THE ROAD"
HARD COPY https://gumroad.com/allpatriots
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Patriot Streetfighter 7 / Scott McKay
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lLqJ9IR1EPHBnvwu6hjnA
https://scottmckay.us/
Pryme Minister
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-5j-MFioyrDh6yVibRng8g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaHTHbG-VOE5q2-f4w4nTcQ
Dr. Charlie Ward
https://drcharlieward.com/my-videos/
Simon Parkes
https://www.simonparkes.org/
Pastor Dave Scarlett His Glory
https://www.hisglory.me/
X22 Report
https://rumble.com/c/X22Report
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