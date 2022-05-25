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Prophetic Parallels - Rapture & Tribulation 2022
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48 views • May 25, 2022
Prophetic Parallels - Rapture & Tribulation 2022 - 206,520 views – Nov 28, 2021 - We know that the time of our redemption is close. We have the Holy Spirit is in us to reveal the time of the Rapture. Jesus was pointing us to the parallel between the time Jesus entered Jerusalem and the Rapture. Mirror
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