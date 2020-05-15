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It’s Official: Covid-19 Is A United Nations, World Government Fascist Takeover of Humanity - FULL SHOW 5/15/20
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353 views • May 15, 2020
Once world government is in place, the orderly extermination of humanity will be carried out by the AI genocide grid. Tune in as we lay out how the AI grid, mass surveillance, social media censorship and the decades-old technocratic agenda all fit together to usher in an era of world population control. Share this link:
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