Brilliant Plan to Escape from a Concentration Camp or Imminent Death in Ukraine - prepare tunnel, inflatable boats, wetsuits & cross the river

Brilliant plan to escape from a concentration camp
To escape abroad from imminent death in Ukraine, the brave guys prepared a tunnel, two rubber inflatable boats and wetsuits , which allowed them to carry out their daring plan early in the morning.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.