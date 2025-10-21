CTP (20251031 S3EOctSpecial17) BooksWeeks-3-5 RickPartlow ContactFrontAndMore BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EOctSpecial17) Contact Front: Not Sequel To Contact Rear
[BOOKS / AUTHORS Weeks - Week 3 sub-episode 5 (Fri. 20251031)]
We talk with Rick Partlow about Contact Front, the origin of Cam Alvarez, and how a digital hit found new life in bookstores. We also break down Amazon’s power, Kindle Unlimited binge culture, and practical tips for writers who want to build long-running series.
• meaning behind the title Contact Front
• how Aethon moved from Amazon-only to wide print
• why KU “whale readers” sustain long series
• importance of Amazon reviews and rankings
• Cam Alvarez’s backstory, trauma, and trust arc
• shared-universe strategy across multiple series
• balancing realistic physics with bold tech
• where to find Rick’s newsletter http://RickPartlow.com