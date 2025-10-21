CTP (20251031 S3EOctSpecial17) BooksWeeks-3-5 RickPartlow ContactFrontAndMore BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EOctSpecial17) Contact Front: Not Sequel To Contact Rear

[BOOKS / AUTHORS Weeks - Week 3 sub-episode 5 (Fri. 20251031)]

We talk with Rick Partlow about Contact Front, the origin of Cam Alvarez, and how a digital hit found new life in bookstores. We also break down Amazon’s power, Kindle Unlimited binge culture, and practical tips for writers who want to build long-running series.

• meaning behind the title Contact Front

• how Aethon moved from Amazon-only to wide print

• why KU “whale readers” sustain long series

• importance of Amazon reviews and rankings

• Cam Alvarez’s backstory, trauma, and trust arc

• shared-universe strategy across multiple series

• balancing realistic physics with bold tech

• where to find Rick’s newsletter http://RickPartlow.com







