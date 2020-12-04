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Apartment Life
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32 views • December 04, 2020
they closed the gym again so im back to working out at home.
when they lock us down its hard to get stuff to work out at home and theirs the room for it. this little sit up bench you can do incline bench decline bench. I have to put it together to work take it apart to store. sooooo I made it user friendly
when they lock us down its hard to get stuff to work out at home and theirs the room for it. this little sit up bench you can do incline bench decline bench. I have to put it together to work take it apart to store. sooooo I made it user friendly
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