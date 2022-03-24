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Ukraine Russia War Zelenskiy Kolomoisky Trump and Biden - GlobalHomo Oligarchs and Corruption
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11 views • March 24, 2022
Ukraine Russia War Zelenskiy Kolomoisky Trump and Biden - GlobalHomo Oligarchs and Corruption
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6ii8bH6mY
Zelenskiy, Kolomoisky, Trump and Biden (Or GlobalHomo, Oligarchs and Corruption)
Leadingnorth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7E6ii8bH6mY
Zelenskiy, Kolomoisky, Trump and Biden (Or GlobalHomo, Oligarchs and Corruption)
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