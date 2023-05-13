Will Biden’s border crisis TRANSFORM America FOREVER?

Glenn Beck





May 12, 2023





A crisis on our southern border has been ongoing for years now, only getting worse when President Biden took office. Now, with the end of Title 42, the border crisis may escalate to the worse levels this nation has EVER seen. Texas Rep. Chip Roy tells Glenn that the state is ‘under siege.’ So, is Governor Greg Abbott doing enough? Rep. Roy and Glenn discuss what SHOULD be done to end this crisis NOW and how the rush of migrants into America could fundamentally change our country forever…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UF6PG0tUgbw