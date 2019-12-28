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PROPHECY ALERT Homeless Threatened With Prison If They Don't Take Microchips In Florida
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83 views • December 28, 2019
Fact checking and tackling the issues http://1800GetTriggered.com
The show tackles social, political, and cultural issues from different perspectives using down to earth common sense as well as humor and basic logic and critical thinking while attempting to function outside the box. We will be discussing true crime as well as unsolved mysterious crimes, current events, political theater, as well as hot mess reality entertainment. We apologetically fact check! We hope to change hearts and minds to bridge ideologies while attempting to find answers to some unanswered questions.
#FAAFO #FACTCHECKFILES #NOSMALLCREATOR #1800GetTriggered #IhideInPlainSight #dontstartnonewontbenone
If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.
Political language. . . is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.
One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish a dictatorship.
Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it.
It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.
War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.
https://www.paypal.me/REDNECKSUPERMAN
BITCOIN ADDRESS $BTC #btc
3QgKKKfusds4h8cMhJTs4CSqJjmhZTdAJ7
ETH ADDRESS $eth #eth
0xc31B6117F2B079E365012c766f913b816f8F86e3
Tron Address $trx #trx
TTDxeX1e8nPzjkF8NATLpFfyLQfaJDfg2c
http://www.1800gettriggered.com
https://www.reddit.com/r/StayInYourLane
https://www.reddit.com/r/factcheckfiles
17 U.S. Code § 107 - Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. Fair Use in US copyright law excerpts of copyright material may, under certain circumstances, be quoted verbatim for purposes such as criticism, news reporting, teaching, and research, without the need for permission from or payment to the copyright holder.
446-892-6601
963-528-8441
630-296-7536
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The show tackles social, political, and cultural issues from different perspectives using down to earth common sense as well as humor and basic logic and critical thinking while attempting to function outside the box. We will be discussing true crime as well as unsolved mysterious crimes, current events, political theater, as well as hot mess reality entertainment. We apologetically fact check! We hope to change hearts and minds to bridge ideologies while attempting to find answers to some unanswered questions.
#FAAFO #FACTCHECKFILES #NOSMALLCREATOR #1800GetTriggered #IhideInPlainSight #dontstartnonewontbenone
If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.
Political language. . . is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.
One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish a dictatorship.
Every generation imagines itself to be more intelligent than the one that went before it, and wiser than the one that comes after it.
It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.
All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.
War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.
https://www.paypal.me/REDNECKSUPERMAN
BITCOIN ADDRESS $BTC #btc
3QgKKKfusds4h8cMhJTs4CSqJjmhZTdAJ7
ETH ADDRESS $eth #eth
0xc31B6117F2B079E365012c766f913b816f8F86e3
Tron Address $trx #trx
TTDxeX1e8nPzjkF8NATLpFfyLQfaJDfg2c
http://www.1800gettriggered.com
https://www.reddit.com/r/StayInYourLane
https://www.reddit.com/r/factcheckfiles
17 U.S. Code § 107 - Limitations on exclusive rights: Fair use fair use of a copyrighted work, including such use by reproduction in copies or phonorecords or by any other means specified by that section, for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching (including multiple copies for classroom use), scholarship, or research, is not an infringement of copyright. Fair Use in US copyright law excerpts of copyright material may, under certain circumstances, be quoted verbatim for purposes such as criticism, news reporting, teaching, and research, without the need for permission from or payment to the copyright holder.
446-892-6601
963-528-8441
630-296-7536
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