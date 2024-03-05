Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Donald Trump Did for California as President , Feb. 21, 2020
channel image
PROMOGIRL07
25 Subscribers
119 views
Published 18 hours ago

Let's take a look back at one of my older videos and explore a topic, what did Donald Trump do for California as President?
Video made Feb. 21, 2020


Keywords
californiadonald trumpdrought

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket