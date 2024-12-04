CTP Self-Reflection (Lifestyle) segment What WE doing & Why BTS/SP Vid (walk the walk, or fake talker)

The WHAT of I/we/US (We The People) doing? WHY? SELF-REFLECTION (real Christian Lifestyle, or not) segment of CTP episodes. Seriously, are you "upset" with the Messenger because WRONG or that MIGHT BE RIGHT in that you are NOT IN BIBLICAL SPACE in actions/words?!?!? SELF-REFLECTION. And, not what have you done before, what you going do NOW and going forward. Are you living Biblically or Not? Can you look yourself in your Mirror and HONESTLY REFLECT that you are or maybe you've slipped a bit more into WORLDLINESS than you'd like admit? Can you, will you, SELF CORRECT, or under HUBRIS refuse to admit fault (as all us Humans, and frail and imperfect, can make mistakes) and course correct??





"So you Voted?" "SO THE *BLEEP* WHAT?" as the old SNL Church-lady would say "Isn't that SPECIAL!" LOL [Yes, I mention CHURCH LADY cuz Sat Nov 16 I dropped my TheLibertyBeacon SATURDAY NIGHT* (the movie) discussion piece!!!!]





WTF are you going do next 2 weeks, 2 months, 2 years, 2 decades, to help #ROAR (#RestoreOurAmericanRepublic) that is all but DESTROYED by The Left. Took decades to get here, will take DECADES (and YOU as part of WE THE PEOPLE (v Those In DC) be continually involved to resolve! Our REVOLUTION was brought about by less than 1% of the Peoples under the Crown at that time.





Remember Contract With America? NOW We the People (post-election) Demand List... ARE YOU INVOLVED and keeping Pressure on your Elected Officials or GONE BACK TO SLEEP post-election? --- https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2024/11/remember-contract-with-america-well-here-is-started-the-we-the-people-post-election-demand-list-3706876.html





