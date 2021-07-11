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I SLEPT WITH HUNDREDS OF WOMEN AND I'M MISERABLE... Freedomain Call In
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13 views • July 11, 2021
Hey Stef:
I was hoping to find out if there was a way to speak with you a few times about peaceful parenting? I'm more than happy to donate for your time. You deserve to be paid for all the hard work you do.
My daughter who is 13 was abused mentally quite heavily for years and now has just been kicked out of her mother's house for the 3rd time which I feel will be absolutely be permanent.
I really need help in learning how to communicate with her. There's a lot of challenges coming our way and I just want to make this as painless as possible for my daughter.
I do sincerely hope you consider my request.
Thanks
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I was hoping to find out if there was a way to speak with you a few times about peaceful parenting? I'm more than happy to donate for your time. You deserve to be paid for all the hard work you do.
My daughter who is 13 was abused mentally quite heavily for years and now has just been kicked out of her mother's house for the 3rd time which I feel will be absolutely be permanent.
I really need help in learning how to communicate with her. There's a lot of challenges coming our way and I just want to make this as painless as possible for my daughter.
I do sincerely hope you consider my request.
Thanks
Free Documentaries: https://www.freedomain.com/documentaries
Freedomain NFTs: www.freedomainnft.com
Free novel: https://www.freedomain.com/almost
▶️ Donate Now: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: https://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: https://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 4. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms:
Video:
🔴 DLive Livestream: https://dlive.tv/freedomain
🔴 Bitchute: https://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/freedomain
🔴 LBRY: https://open.lbry.com/@freedomain:b
🔴 Streamanity: https://fdrurl.com/streamanity
🔴 Locals: https://freedomain.locals.com
🔴 Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/freedomain
🔴 DailyMotion: https://dailymotion.com/FreedomainRadio
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/profile/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: https://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: https://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Instagram: https://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/freedomain
🔴 MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/freedomain
🔴 Twetch: https://www.fdrurl.com/twetch
🔴 Thinkspot: https://www.fdrurl.com/thinkspot
🔴 Flote: https://flote.app/freedomain
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/stefanfreedomain
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