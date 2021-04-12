BLM Celebrates as They Loot & Set Minneapolis On Fire Again

BREAKING: Man Who Minneapolis Area Police Shot, Provoking Riot, Had Warrant For Arrest, Was Fleeing PoliceA wanted man attempted to flee the police, hurt the passenger in his vehicle, and crashed into another. Now Black Lives Matter is rioting.A riot is underway in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, and has already seen rioters injured, police property damaged, and an attempt to hurl a cement block at an officer’s head. The riot started in response to police involved shooting of a man who had an outstanding warrant and was in the process of fleeing from police.As National File reported, a riot is underway in the Minneapolis area. At least four black males jumped on and damaged two abandoned police cars, and another black male attempted to throw a cement block at a police officer, only to be immediately subdued by a crowd control projectile. Police immediately attempted to render aid, but were blocked by a protester wearing what appeared to be pink feminine underwear. The man was ultimately carried away by rioters.The shooting happened in Brooklyn Center, a city immediately connected to Minneapolis with a large minority community. Brooklyn Center is approximately 15 minutes away from downtown Minneapolis.Police have now released a statement describing what led to the officer involved shooting. A man with an outstanding warrant was apparently in the process of fleeing from police after a routine traffic stop when he was shot.“Brooklyn Center Police Department officers initiated a stop for a traffic violation,” the police wrote in a press release. “Officers determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant. At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle.”“One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver.” Though injured, the suspect apparently continued to flee, causing damage to another nearby vehicle.“The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle,” the police press release explains. “Officers in pursuit and responding medical personnel attempted life saving measures, but the person died at the scene.”A passenger in the vehicle was apparently hurt by the wanted man’s attempt to flee police, they reveal. “A female passenger in the vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries during the crash.”