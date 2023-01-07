1/5/23 TRUMP FOR SPEAKER! Make The HOUSE Great Again! HDI, Ukraine, Pay for Play NO! #Trump4Speaker

1/5/23: McCarthy Fails after 11 votes and Trump is nominated for Speaker by Gaetz, call your Congressman: 202-225-3121! Do your Civic Duty and get your vote Heard! Today’s video covers Humpty Dumpty Institute Republicans involvement in arms discussions with Ukraine in summer ‘21 and how that has played out in the stealing of American TP$ to fund the WEF/Ukraine replacement of America as the military center for the NWO Cartel Babylon to control humanity.

Disclaimer: Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Please view National File's expose on the Republican members involvement in HDI:

https://nationalfile.com/alabama-rep-covers-tracks-on-his-zelenskyy-visit-in-ukraine-sponsored-by-epsteins-ccp-aligned-non-profit/

Watch Trump declare war on the drug Cartels- this IS LEADERSHIP!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11603625/Trump-vows-use-NAVY-blockades-wage-war-drug-cartels.html

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters of the channel! You will receive an email with details, once you join through Ko-Fi below!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

LINK: https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV

https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for Patriot 20!

We Are Free!











