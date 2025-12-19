BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
6G Is Coming — And Your Body Will Be Part of the AI-Run Network w/ Kim Bright
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
733 followers
7
684 views • 1 day ago

Everyone’s still distracted by 5G — meanwhile 6G is already being designed behind closed doors. This next network isn’t just faster. It’s built to see, sense, and decide for itself, powered by AI and operating at frequencies we've never lived under before. But why does a wireless network need to predict human behavior? And why are researchers now openly discussing the human body as part of the network itself? That’s what we’re breaking down in this interview with Kim Bright. Because once this system is in place, there may be no opting out. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

