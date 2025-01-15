SERPENT INSIDE YOU CANNIBALIZING The SHEEP Inside YOU !! A RACE WITHIN A RACE - Just Ask LADY GaGa

www.kleckfiles.com/?250114-02

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/yk4z9NtXBwU

10 Many shall be purified, and made white, and tried; but the wicked shall do wickedly: and none of the wicked shall understand; but the wise shall understand.

IT Is BEYOND OBVIOUS At THIS POINT...Salvation is Getting set FREE OF The FLESH PRISON That was Started By Elohiym Who INVERTED YOU....