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World Bigfoot Radio #7 ~ Wendigo, Genoskwa, Gugwe: North American Cryptid Horrors!/ Duke
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419 views • December 19, 2019
A re-issue from the vaults, this episode answers frequently asked questions about these little-known and deadly cryptids, and also gives some methodology on identifying what you just ran into....and whether you should start shooting or not! Also includes many images of these monsters, some purported to be real. If you go camping in the deep woods, you need to watch this show...your life may depend on it~! To contact DUKE ~ [email protected], To help fund this show, send any aid to PAYPAL.ME/WORLDBIGFOOTCENTRAL, Or, you can buy T-shirts, Mugs and Hoodies at the new official Swag store, TEESPRINGS.COM/STORES/WORLD-BIGFOOT-CENTRAL. Thanks for watching, please share with your friends!
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