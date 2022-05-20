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Monkeypox Exercise Predicted 250 Million Deaths Worldwide
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1141 views • May 20, 2022
Two years ago, the TruNews team was in Davos Switzerland as guests of the Trump White House to attend the 2020 World Economic Forum from January 20 to Jan 24. Weeks earlier we reported for the first time about rumors of a coronavirus outbreak in China. We were nervous in Davos as we witnessed members of the Chinese delegation coughing among the world dignitaries. Months earlier – October 18, 2019 – the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise that involved a coronavirus. What a coincidence that weeks after the Bill Gates event, coronavirus infections started in China.

Here we go again. The World Economic Forum is meeting in Davos next week after a two-year hiatus because of travel restrictions. And guess what? There’s a mysterious outbreak of monkeypox in numerous nations. Was there a monkeypox tabletop pandemic exercise? Yes, there was.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/20/22.
Keywords
vaccineshillary clintonvaccinationtrunewsbidenwhoworldwideukrainedeathsmandatesmissilesplane crashworld wardavosworld economic forumblockaderick wilesdoc burkhartwar gamemonkeypoxfreedom convoyharpoonsunilateral powerstediousaerosol suspension
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