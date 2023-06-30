Dr. Eric Nepute | Reputation or Truth? - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Dr. Eric Nepute at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.
In this interview, Dr. Eric Nepute discusses his experiences defying Big Pharma and the criticism he faced as a result. Dr. Nepute has experienced extreme persecution as a result of offering the public access to straightforward, affordable medical assistance to help those dealing with COVID-19's impacts. Dr. Nepute, however, is unfazed by this since he is adamant that the resistance comes from more than simply the government or the pharmaceutical industry and that we are currently experiencing a significant spiritual conflict. We are not just physical beings; we are also spiritual beings, according to Dr. Nepute, a christian who is steadfast in his biblical convictions. He claims that in addition to medical treatment, we also need the Word of God as our actual medicine.
Dr. Eric Nepute, also known as one the most Censored Doctors in America, is an unapologetic Christian Conservative physician, businessman, Freedom fighting activist, Author, international speaker, and medical researcher. Dr. Nepute Is one of the first doctors to take a stand against the false narratives of COVID-19 and the pandemic. Since Covid hit the scene, Dr. Nepute has been traveling the country educating and inspiring people towards killing the spirit of fear and improving their health and well-being. Additionally, Dr. Nepute’s common sense approach to the pandemic has been so spot on, and since almost every prediction that Dr. Nepute given has come true, he has been featured on hundreds of nationally and internationally known media outlets such as daystar, OAN, Fox News, BBC, Israel TV, radio, podcast, and many more.
Connect with Dr. Eric Nepute:
https://ericnepute.com/
https://neputewellnesscenter.com/
https://stopmedicaltyranny.com
► Connect with #VOHRadio:
https://instagram.com/vohradio
https://twitter.com/_vohradio
https://gab.com/vohradio
► Connect with #MichaelPetro:
https://instagram.com/michaeljopetro
https://michaelpetro.com
► Business or Media Inquiries - Email us at: [email protected]
► Connect with #VOHRadio: https://sociatap.com/TheVoiceofHealingRadio
VOH Radio Sponsors:
► My Pillow
www.mypillow.com/vohradio
Up To 66% off - Use Promo Code: VOHRadio
► Buy Gold - Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange | General Flynn’s Gold Buyer of Choice.
Visit: https://bh-pm.com
Click First-Time Customers Sign Up Form.
Insert #VOHRadio - How Did You Hear About Us?
► Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol Z-Stack
https://zstacklife.com/VOHRADIO
Use this link to get 10% off all your purchases.
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!
► Dr. Mark Sherwood Courses and Supplements
9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
https://sherwood.tv
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for savings on supplements and courses!
► Dr. Stella, MD - Covid Prevention Treatments and Telehealth Services:
https://marketplace.drstellamd.com
Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!
► The Epoch Times - Digital Subscription Savings:
$1 for 1 month trial, then $77/year - Original Promotion: $99/year
Subscribe Link: IReadEpoch.com
Use Promo Code: VOH
► ReAwaken America Discounted Tickets:
Text (918)-851-0102 or Visit www.timetofreeamerica.com
Use Promo Code “VOH Radio” for a 10% discount!
► All Sponsors Click Here: https://vohradio.com/partners
► Support and Partner: https://vohradio.com
► Merch, Books, Teachings: https://voh.church/shop
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Banned.Video: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BannedVideo
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble: bit.ly/VOHRadio-Rumble
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on CloutHub: bit.ly/VOHRadio-CloutHub
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on BitChute: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BitChute
► #VOHRadio Podcasts:
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FFwIFo
Apple: https://apple.co/2FCIHnl
Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/35WprLX
TuneIn: https://bit.ly/33x3ZLh
Google: https://bit.ly/35Dju76
Deezer: https://bit.ly/3c55MLe
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3iBnvfQ
Radio App: https://bit.ly/2El7nQO
JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/35XKMVF
Gaana: https://bit.ly/39fxSV3
#DrEricNepute
#ExposingCorruptionInMedicine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.