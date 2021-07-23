© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
D.C. being sued for allowing minors to get vaccinated without parental consent
Follow
1
Share
Report
130 views • July 23, 2021
Children's Health Defense president Mary Holland speaks with Family Research Council president Tony Perkins and warns about the dangers of removing parental protections from children’s medical decisions. Children's Health Defense is suing the District of Columbia over their new unconstitutional law which allows minors as young as 11 to consent to get vaccinated without parental consent or even their parents knowledge. Naturally, this video was banned on YouTube!
Tony Perkins Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1k5jwrGprtSG0P2NJf52Q
Family Research Council: https://www.frc.org/
Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Christian Post Article: https://www.christianpost.com/news/youtube-removes-frc-video-interview-on-child-vaccinations.html
Tony Perkins Videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1k5jwrGprtSG0P2NJf52Q
Family Research Council: https://www.frc.org/
Children's Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Christian Post Article: https://www.christianpost.com/news/youtube-removes-frc-video-interview-on-child-vaccinations.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.