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De specialist in virologie en immunologie vond schokkende eigenschappen van het spike-eiwit
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10 views • June 05, 2021
De ontdekkingen, waarvan Prof. Byram Bridle verslag deed in een interview op 30 mei, zijn schokkend. De specialist in virologie en immunologie vond schokkende eigenschappen van het spike-eiwit op basis van geavanceerde studies die volgens hem alle het peer review-proces hebben doorstaan. NL ONDERTITELD !
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