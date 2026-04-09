Ex-Trump Supporter: Remove President to Avert Global Catastrophe

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-Former supporter warns Trump dangerous, citing erratic rhetoric and escalating threats toward Iran risking catastrophe.
-Claims narcissism and advisers drive reckless war decisions, framing conflict as dominance gamble with stakes.
-Highlights Al Jubail as critical industrial hub whose destruction would devastate major global supply chains.
-Argues retaliation by Iran will collapse energy infrastructure, causing economic depression, scarcity, and societal breakdown.
-Concludes removal necessary, urging preparedness, decentralization, and action to prevent global collapse and human suffering.
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