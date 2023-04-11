Solar + Battery Backup

CarolinaOffGrid.com

When Benjamin Franklin had to make an important decision, he would make a list and compare his options side by side. Let's try this together.





The old way of doing business without solar is basically a life time rental agreement.

Solar ownership is the best of both worlds, you can sell your excess energy back to the grid.





Utility rates always go up over time, and they always will.

Solar homeowners enjoy a fixed low monthly payment that eventually goes to zero.

And the cost of Solar has decreased dramatically over the last 50 years.





Record breaking inflation and constant rate hikes are a threat to your financial stability. That's why millions of homeowners are switching to solar. Qualified homeowners can get started today with no money down and low monthly payments.





Why is solar cheaper? Solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs) allow homeowners to earn extra income from the solar electricity they produce.





Did you know? The ITC is a federal solar tax credit that allows you to deduct 30 percent of the cost of installing solar from your federal taxes.





The utility grid is old, it's antiquated, and it's falling apart, but you can protect your family with renewable energy. Residential solar power is better in every meaningful way. It's incredibly safe and reliable. Solar will help you save thousands while increasing the value of your home. Don't put this off another day because our no money down finance options won't last forever.





