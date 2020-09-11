The Clearest and Best Video Explanation of the Virus, the Lockdowns, and the Impact

Those of us who have been reading and writing on lockdowns and the Covid-19 virus have been frustrated in competition with media frenzy and disinformation. Many times since February or so, I imagined that the latest study would put an end to the fake-science silliness and highly damaging lockdowns. But it kept not happening. The lockdowns have continued on and on regardless of the evidence against them.



Getting reliable information out there in the public sphere has depended in large part on independent venues to break through the noise.



One of the best videographers and analysts on the topic is Ivor Cummins, an engineer-trained thinker who has worked to summarize the best science and data. Above you will find his latest video that brings enormous clarity to the topic based on data and evidence from all over the world. I am posting it here because it strikes me as the single best source to understand virus patterns and policy responses. It is presented without hype or ideology, in the interest of more clarity. It is absolutely worth your 38 minutes of time.