Sen. Hawley calls for Congress to open an impeachment inquiry into AG Garland





Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) says the House of Representatives should open an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The American people deserve to know how the most powerful law enforcement arm in the nation is being used, or frankly misused, in order to go after political opponents and, frankly, to silence ordinary Americans,” says Sen. Hawley.





https://rumble.com/v2wp52k-sen.-hawley-calls-for-congress-to-open-an-impeachment-inquiry-into-ag-garla.html