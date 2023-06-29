Create New Account
Sen. Hawley calls for Congress to open an impeachment inquiry into AG Garland
Sen. Hawley calls for Congress to open an impeachment inquiry into AG Garland


Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) says the House of Representatives should open an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The American people deserve to know how the most powerful law enforcement arm in the nation is being used, or frankly misused, in order to go after political opponents and, frankly, to silence ordinary Americans,” says Sen. Hawley.


https://rumble.com/v2wp52k-sen.-hawley-calls-for-congress-to-open-an-impeachment-inquiry-into-ag-garla.html

fbicongressjusticelaw enforcementimpeachmentjosh hawleymerrick garland

