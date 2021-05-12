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'Dr. David E. Martin Discussing The Effects Of Social Isolation And More - Rotten Apples and _Family
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60 views • May 12, 2021
Here's the Butterfly of the Week, a weekly event where we go live on Facebook to break down and discuss a contemporary topic, with viewer participation greatly encouraged.
On the menu this week - What will we do for "connection" and what price will we pay?
Source:
The effects of social isolation on well-being and life satisfaction during pandemic: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-021-00710-3
Source: https://youtu.be/079l3oRueac
On the menu this week - What will we do for "connection" and what price will we pay?
Source:
The effects of social isolation on well-being and life satisfaction during pandemic: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41599-021-00710-3
Source: https://youtu.be/079l3oRueac
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