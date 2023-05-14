Create New Account
"Hear Me" by Sonya Chittum, Sung at Gonzales Baptist Temple on March 26, 2023
Jeffrey Ross, V. Louis Goppelt Jr., and Philip Goppelt sing "Hear Me" from the album "Kids Sing Psalms, Volume 2" by Sonya Chittum and the Gospel Light Kids choir. It, like most of the songs from all three "Kids Sing Psalms" albums, is based on actual texts from the Psalms (King James Version). The first album, as well as some other albums by Sonya Chittum, are available on major music platforms, including iTunes. Mail requests for CDs of "Kids Sing Psalms," Volumes 1, 2, and 3, to Sonya Chittum at: 128 Cloud Rest Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71901. I recommend including at least $7 per CD requested.

