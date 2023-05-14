"Hear Me" by Sonya Chittum, Sung at Gonzales Baptist Temple on March 26, 2023

Jeffrey Ross, V. Louis Goppelt Jr., and Philip Goppelt sing "Hear Me" from the album "Kids Sing Psalms, Volume 2" by Sonya Chittum and the Gospel Light Kids choir. It, like most of the songs from all three "Kids Sing Psalms" albums, is based on actual texts from the Psalms (King James Version). The first album, as well as some other albums by Sonya Chittum, are available on major music platforms, including iTunes. Mail requests for CDs of "Kids Sing Psalms," Volumes 1, 2, and 3, to Sonya Chittum at: 128 Cloud Rest Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71901. I recommend including at least $7 per CD requested.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.