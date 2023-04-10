Mirror. Source
Prof. Francis Boyle "The British Must Not Take These Frankenshots"! Interview https://is.gd/q5YIPO
Quote: "My talk with Professor Francis Boyle warning us not to take to the Frankenshots and explains why.. Support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos See my previous talks with Prof. Francis Boyle this year here: Feb 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5snzKNXP-S8 March 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5rEmaYv6KY April 2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2vGnL-pcJ4 Jason's book and website: http://jasonliosatos.com/ See all Jason's shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPeaceTV/videos Jason's online art classes https://jasonliosatosartclasses.com/ "
