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DR. MERYL NASS - BIOLOGICAL WARFARE IN HISTORY AND GOVERNMENT LIES
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102 views • January 13, 2022
Dr. Meryl Nass has been practicing medicine for over 40 years with a special interest in biological warfare.
An expert in this area, she discusses how epidemics have been launched in the past that were not natural, government lies surrounding these events and how we are undoubtedly facing a similar situation right now.
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Website:
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An expert in this area, she discusses how epidemics have been launched in the past that were not natural, government lies surrounding these events and how we are undoubtedly facing a similar situation right now.
If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44
Website:
https://www.zeeemedia.com
Regular Live News Broadcasts on my Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/realmariazeee/?hl=en
Uncensored on Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia
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