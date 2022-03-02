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Edwin Black - War Against the Weak: Eugenics [2003]
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28 views • March 02, 2022
https://www.c-span.org/video/?178617-1/war-weak-eugenics
The Southern Festival of Books is an annual 3 day event held in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. This 3 hour program includes 4 authors speaking from the Nashville Public Library.
Edwin Black will discuss “War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America’s Campaign to Create a Master Race".
The Southern Festival of Books is an annual 3 day event held in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. This 3 hour program includes 4 authors speaking from the Nashville Public Library.
Edwin Black will discuss “War Against the Weak: Eugenics and America’s Campaign to Create a Master Race".
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