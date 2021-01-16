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Sacha Stone on Near Term Good News for Homo Sapiens
Victurus Libertas, VLTV
Victurus Libertas, VLTV
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431 views • January 16, 2021
Sacha Stone, founder of Humanitad, has sources at the presidential, royal, and high priest level around the world. Today he predicts that President Trump is about to succeed in restoring the sovereign United States of America and discusses the collapse of the Deep State and particularly the Catholic Church.

His essay to Dorsey and Zuckerberg is here:
https://phibetaiota.net/2021/01/sacha-stone-behold-djt-jfk-versus-the-deep-state/

He was recently deplatformed from all social media, connect with him directly at https://www.sachastone.com/

Those who wish to better understand the role of pedophilia, child torture and murder, and Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) as foundational aspects of the Deep State can read the following book free online:

Pedophilia @ Empire: Satan, Sodomy, & The Deep State
https://pedoempire.org

Sacha Stone's recent contributions on this channel are here:

https://youtu.be/m4Qx_7FDunE

https://youtu.be/Bmg1cwxar_M

𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵

💥 𝟱𝗚 𝗗𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 - 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 https://robertdavidsteele.com/5g-emf-protection/
💥 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘄𝗻 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘁 https://www.bitchute.com/video/VSkvjpztCFA/
💥 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 https://www.bitchute.com/video/iBnTV33VLXc/

𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀

Main website: https://RobertDavidSteele.com
Blog https://PhiBetaIota.net
Pedo Justice: https://PedoEmpire.org
Wall Street Crime: https://StopNakedShortSelling.org

𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘁𝘀

👉 BitChute Channel: https://tinyurl.com/BitChute-UNRIG
👉 Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RobertDavidSteeleVivas
👉 Rumble: https://tinyurl.com/Rumble-RDS
👉 Twitter: https://twitter.com/OSSRobertSteele

Opt-In Free for Alerts & Updates @ RobertDavidSteele.com
Keywords
trumpinterviewcorruptionelectiontruthisraelchinazionistivankaspywhistle blowersacha stonerobert david steelewuhanunrigcoronaviruscovidcv-19juan o savinex-spysavinrdsex-cia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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