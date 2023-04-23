Globdule (1993, Amiga)

Globdule is a puzzle-platformer developed by British company Ex Animo Designs and published by British company Psygnosis.
Globdule is a blob who lives in a kingdom filled with various creaturesdown below in a system of caves. He is an outsider among them and he is being mocked constantly. He dreams of becoming a toy and one night, the Great Toymaker appears to him in a vision and promises Globdule will become a toy if he manages to cross the system of caves and come to the toy shop. So Globdule is on his way.
