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FLCCC HOW TO MAKE A 1% POVIDONE IODINE FROM A 10% SOLUTION FOR THE NOSE DROP SOLUTION
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348 views • September 23, 2021
In this video learn one way to make a 1% povidone iodine solution for the povidone iodone nose wash if you have had an exposure to Covid-19.
What nasal spray or rinse? Use 1% povidone-iodine commercial nasal spray as per instructions 2-3 x daily. If 1% product is not available, dilute the more widely available 10% solution and apply 4-5 drops to each nostril 4-5x daily for post-exposure prevention and the early symptomatic period.
To make 1% povidone/iodine concentrated solution from 10% povidone/iodine solution, IT MUST BE DILUTED FIRST. One dilution method is as follows:
First pour 1½ tablespoons (25 ml) of 10% povidone/iodine solution into a nasal irrigation bottle of 250 mL.
Then fill to top with distilled, sterile or previously boiled water.
Tilt head back, apply 4-5 drops to each nostril.
Keep tilted for a few minutes, let drain.
No more than 5 days in pregnancy.
Please visit our
FAQ page for more answers to your questions: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/faq-on-ivermectin/
Source: FLCCC | Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
What nasal spray or rinse? Use 1% povidone-iodine commercial nasal spray as per instructions 2-3 x daily. If 1% product is not available, dilute the more widely available 10% solution and apply 4-5 drops to each nostril 4-5x daily for post-exposure prevention and the early symptomatic period.
To make 1% povidone/iodine concentrated solution from 10% povidone/iodine solution, IT MUST BE DILUTED FIRST. One dilution method is as follows:
First pour 1½ tablespoons (25 ml) of 10% povidone/iodine solution into a nasal irrigation bottle of 250 mL.
Then fill to top with distilled, sterile or previously boiled water.
Tilt head back, apply 4-5 drops to each nostril.
Keep tilted for a few minutes, let drain.
No more than 5 days in pregnancy.
Please visit our
FAQ page for more answers to your questions: https://covid19criticalcare.com/ivermectin-in-covid-19/faq-on-ivermectin/
Source: FLCCC | Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
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