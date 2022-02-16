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Actual Science: Steve Kirsch - Illegal Masks (that work), Covid and More
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133 views • February 16, 2022
The Dana Show interviews Steve Kirsch who shows us that the masks that would actually work to filter out viruses costs $350 to $800 dollars. And if you tried to wear one on a plane, they would not allow you to fly. Then you'd be placed on the "no fly" list.
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