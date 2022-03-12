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Color Coding Control: This is How The Elite Are Conditioning You to Their Agenda
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200 views • March 12, 2022
This episode of CrossTalk News takes a spin on psychological conditioning, using color codes. Edward and Gillyan bring to light the timeline of the elite conditioning our minds in favor of Ukraine by using the colors of Blue and Yellow.
They also take a moment to expose Matt Schlapp’s dark-money-deals with a $183 thousand dollar donation from a foundation funded by George Soros, and drawing the connection as to why Matt Schlapp refused Pro-Life panels at CPAC.
Watch this full segment now to have your mind blown and eyes opened!
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They also take a moment to expose Matt Schlapp’s dark-money-deals with a $183 thousand dollar donation from a foundation funded by George Soros, and drawing the connection as to why Matt Schlapp refused Pro-Life panels at CPAC.
Watch this full segment now to have your mind blown and eyes opened!
Willing to sow into everything CrossTalkNews.com is building?
Support our mission by donating through GiveSendGo.com/CrossTalkMission
Get a discount on MyPillow.com, and give toward our work. Use promocode: CrossTalk
Buy storable food through the link below:
www.preparewithcrosstalk.com
Protect your home from solar flares, lightning storms and the wiles of devil, with an EMP Shield. Use coupon code: crosstalk
EMPShield.com
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