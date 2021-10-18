World Freedom Rally - Times Square NYC - Protest Against Mandates 10/16/2021

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The protesters waved American flags and held signs that read “F*ck Biden” and “Let’s go Brandon!” as they marched through the streets chanting “WAKE UP NEW YORK.”
The radical mandates and restrictions on individual freedoms have created a massive backlash that has started to bring people from all sides together, unifying them in the pursuit of American freedom for the first time in years.
If this movement can continue to spread, these dystopian mandates won’t last long at all.
See 25 minutes of Rally Compilation at https://youtu.be/zX9fv-RTw0E