The Great Reset: Globalists using the virus to destroy the 'Old World Order'

Sky News Australia, October 30, 2020Spectator Columnist James Delingpole says the World Economic Forum is seeking to use COVID-19 to reshape the world with its "Great Reset" in what globalists see as a chance to destroy capitalism and the "old world order"."I started off this pandemic thinking it was just people being a bit stupid and it would all pass, but now I realise this is organised," he said."When you hear the phrase "Build Back Better"... this is the code phrase for the great reset of our lives."They don't want us to own anything, it will be provided for us. Who does own the property? Who's renting it out to us? Some shadowy elite. This is a takeover by the technocrats."Mr Delingpole said the reset involved The World Economic Forum combined with UN Agenda 2030 - formerly Agenda 21 - is a complete transformation of the world's societies on Communist or Fascist lines.Sky News