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Der Flug der Nachtigall
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7 views • December 13, 2019
Eine kleine Fabel zum Nachdenken.
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
Stimme: Sabahattin Cakiral
Musik: Ilker Yalciner
Gedicht und Video: Saria D.
Quellen- und Bildverzeichnisse:
Videoausschnitt Nachtigall 1:
https://vimeo.com/14319712
Videoausschnitt Wald:
https://vimeo.com/757646573
Videoausschnitt Nachtigall 2:
https://vimeo.com/89116978
Videoausschnitt Tallandschaft:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcOdpugMn-g
Videoausschnitt Vogelperspektive, Tal, Sumpf, Wald, Hügel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzE5xHwqXtQ
Alle Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
Bewegte Bilder:
http://www.youtubestock.com
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://www.patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
Stimme: Sabahattin Cakiral
Musik: Ilker Yalciner
Gedicht und Video: Saria D.
Quellen- und Bildverzeichnisse:
Videoausschnitt Nachtigall 1:
https://vimeo.com/14319712
Videoausschnitt Wald:
https://vimeo.com/757646573
Videoausschnitt Nachtigall 2:
https://vimeo.com/89116978
Videoausschnitt Tallandschaft:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcOdpugMn-g
Videoausschnitt Vogelperspektive, Tal, Sumpf, Wald, Hügel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DzE5xHwqXtQ
Alle Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
Bewegte Bilder:
http://www.youtubestock.com
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