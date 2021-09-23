Never Go To The Hospital Again! - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by AlfaVedic (09.01.21)

Mike Winner & Dr Barre Lando with AlfaVedic interview Dr Jennifer Daniels.Permission to Mirror received 09.23.21

https://odysee.com/@alfavedic:5/never-go-to-the-hospital-again!-w:9

Jennifer Daniels MD, Author of "The Lethal Dose: Murder By Medicine" is a shining light and one of the unsung heroes from the conventional medical system. Dr. Daniels is a former medical doctor who had her medical license suspended due to her use of natural remedies, while not prescribing enough prescription drugs.



Dr.Daniels, who is widely considered one of the foremost Alternative Healing Physicians alive today, graduated from Harvard University with Honors receiving a BA degree. Her education continued at the University of Pennsylvania where she received her Medical Degree (MD) and also attended Wharton where she received her MBA in Health Care Administration.



Jennifer practiced medicine for 10 years as a Board Certified Family Practice Physician where she saw first hand the power of Natural Methods. She has been coaching clients to successfully heal naturally since 1985, and a prolific writer sharing her 30 year journey of developing Natural Healing wisdom.



This episode is especially relevant within today's prevailing climate of for-profit, fear-based medicine now weaponized as a primary tool for bolstering the global control grid. Dr Daniels will share her experience with immunizations, antibiotics and drugs in general, but more important, the powerful Natural remedies that allowed her to stop using pharmaceuticals altogether.



Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see. https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

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