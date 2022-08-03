Pfizer Docs Show They Knew The Vaccine Would Harm People and Lied

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Dr. Naomi Wolf Shows another reason why Pfizer asked a court to hide their documents for 75 years.
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Video Source:
War room Pandemic - Naomi Wolf
https://rumble.com/v1eiphh-dr.-wolf-pfizer-used-dangerous-assumptions-rather-than-research-in-covid-va.html