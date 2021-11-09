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Episode 37 - American Gulag
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30 views • November 09, 2021
America is fast becoming a place were people are persecuted for their beliefs. For the first time this persecution is based on people we would have previously called Patriots! Jan 6th discussion, Major Announcement!
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
Free Kyle: https://freekyleusa.com
https://fix2020first.com
https://radixverum.substack.com/p/january-6-the-faces-of-political
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jul/28/instagram-posts/defendants-jan-6-capitol-riot-arent-trespassers-th/
https://chng.it/y6XDsLT624
https://patriotmailproject.com
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17Cnk8udfUNPDlz9cMB4m7Nh4wmvtgT7zEBCFxAfRRhU/edit#gid=0
https://patriotmailproject.com/list
http://link.frankspeech.com/q/ZQkl-hGAG2xtOX0Ycs5EjpUJYBPksPhB1JGQZcOJcmVkYLmxvb2RlZHBhdHJpb3RzQHByb3Rvbm1haWwuY29tw4g8C52vwGWd5mceOlcVw6j8_Upfw
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-fbi-arrests-retired-green-beret-jeremy-brown-attending-jan-6-protests-standing-outside-capitol-refused-informant-1/
👍🎁 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Website: https://www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Links from this episode:
Free Kyle: https://freekyleusa.com
https://fix2020first.com
https://radixverum.substack.com/p/january-6-the-faces-of-political
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/jul/28/instagram-posts/defendants-jan-6-capitol-riot-arent-trespassers-th/
https://chng.it/y6XDsLT624
https://patriotmailproject.com
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/17Cnk8udfUNPDlz9cMB4m7Nh4wmvtgT7zEBCFxAfRRhU/edit#gid=0
https://patriotmailproject.com/list
http://link.frankspeech.com/q/ZQkl-hGAG2xtOX0Ycs5EjpUJYBPksPhB1JGQZcOJcmVkYLmxvb2RlZHBhdHJpb3RzQHByb3Rvbm1haWwuY29tw4g8C52vwGWd5mceOlcVw6j8_Upfw
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/breaking-fbi-arrests-retired-green-beret-jeremy-brown-attending-jan-6-protests-standing-outside-capitol-refused-informant-1/
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