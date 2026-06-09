ANA KASPARIAN COMPLETELY DESTROYS SHABBOS KESTENBAUM AND HIS PRO-ISRAEL ARGUMENTS ON PIERS MORGAN❗

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To Gideon Levy - ASHKENAZIS; 'Nazis' are a cartoon viliain...and Shabbos is a WORM
00:00 — Ana Kasparian opens with full force
00:24 — Opening Commentary
01:00 — The debate begins
01:32 — Shabbos responds and things heat up
02:06 — "Kindly just shut up" moment
02:23 — Middle Commentary 1
02:24 — Shabbos makes his argument
03:01 — Piers Morgan joins in
05:27 — Gideon Levy speaks
07:07 — Shabbos forced to respond
07:14 — Piers accuses IDF live on air
08:07 — Piers delivers his longest speech
10:14 — Shabbos fights back against everyone
12:07 — Ana completely SNAPS on live TV
14:51 — Middle Commentary 2
15:43 — Closing Commentary