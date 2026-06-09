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ANA KASPARIAN COMPLETELY DESTROYS SHABBOS KESTENBAUM AND HIS PRO-ISRAEL ARGUMENTS ON PIERS MORGAN❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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115 views • Yesterday

To Gideon Levy - ASHKENAZIS; 'Nazis' are a cartoon viliain...and Shabbos is a WORM


00:00 — Ana Kasparian opens with full force

00:24 — Opening Commentary

01:00 — The debate begins

01:32 — Shabbos responds and things heat up

02:06 — "Kindly just shut up" moment

02:23 — Middle Commentary 1

02:24 — Shabbos makes his argument

03:01 — Piers Morgan joins in

05:27 — Gideon Levy speaks

07:07 — Shabbos forced to respond

07:14 — Piers accuses IDF live on air

08:07 — Piers delivers his longest speech

10:14 — Shabbos fights back against everyone

12:07 — Ana completely SNAPS on live TV

14:51 — Middle Commentary 2

15:43 — Closing Commentary


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocPCbBzu-pw

Keywords
piers morganana kaspariangideon levyshabbos kestenbaumisraeli talking points
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy