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The dreams of Miles and NFSC is in China. After Xi and his dictatorship falls apart, during the transition of power, the newly cultivated wave of leaders, they will not be representative of communist dictator ideologies. They cannot be related to the Communist Party. This should be a wave of young people with international knowledge. As stated in the NFSC statement, to have a thousand-year peace agreement with the western world. To objectively understand Chinese civilization. And the understanding of China’s place on the international stage.